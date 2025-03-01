Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2796 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $49.35. 981,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

