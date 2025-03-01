iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2103 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

BATS USHY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.45. 11,226,950 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.46.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

