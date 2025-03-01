Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the January 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Life Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Life Healthcare Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,016. Life Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

Life Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.1553 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Life Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

