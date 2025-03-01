WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 15.7% – What’s Next?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 649.20 ($8.17). 47,024,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,258% from the average session volume of 3,463,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.69).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.08) to GBX 960 ($12.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get WPP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPP

WPP Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 767.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 782.95.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. Analysts expect that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WPP

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.82), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,118.10). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.