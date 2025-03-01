iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Declares Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 115,616 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

