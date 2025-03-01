iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Declares Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
IBMO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 115,616 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.