iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:NEAR)

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1802 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. 391,200 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile
