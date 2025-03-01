Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Declines By 59.0%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the January 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

Shares of HKXCY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.6303 dividend. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.54%.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

