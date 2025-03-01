Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mercari Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCARY remained flat at $7.77 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Mercari has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

