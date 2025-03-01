Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Up 66.7% – Should You Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shot up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

A number of research firms have commented on TWM. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

