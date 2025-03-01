Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Valneva Trading Down 5.2 %

Valneva stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $548.51 million, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.98. Valneva has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valneva by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Valneva by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

