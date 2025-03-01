Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Scilex Trading Up 3.5 %
Scilex stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Scilex has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.06.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scilex will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
