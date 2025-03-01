Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Trimmed by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,593,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $270.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

