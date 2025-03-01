Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Down 73.4% in February

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the January 31st total of 703,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,039,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,779,000 after purchasing an additional 352,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,873,000 after buying an additional 112,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,758,000 after buying an additional 386,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,206,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,889,000 after acquiring an additional 151,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $101.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.