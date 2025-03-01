eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $72.00 price target on eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Insider Activity

Shares of eBay stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at $33,575,066.07. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

