Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Ooma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ooma

Ooma Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ooma

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $14.38 on Friday. Ooma has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

In other Ooma news, SVP James A. Gustke sold 3,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $60,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,475. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 39,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $601,339.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,275,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,433,788.92. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,457 shares of company stock worth $2,413,132. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 187,245 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 674.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 111,840 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 95,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.