Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Short Interest Up 294.4% in February

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 294.4% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGSR stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGSR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 60,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 355,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter.

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

