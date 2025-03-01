Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Short Interest Up 294.4% in February

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 294.4% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of VGSR stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.