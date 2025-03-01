Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in shares of NU by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 854,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 395,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NU by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 281,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NU. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

