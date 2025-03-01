AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

AHCO opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

