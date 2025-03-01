First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $53.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of FA opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 212,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 9.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

