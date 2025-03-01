First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $53.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 212,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 9.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
