Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $405.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.28. The company has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

