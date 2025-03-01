Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $10.48 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 957,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,773,000 after buying an additional 177,051 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,123,000 after buying an additional 132,047 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $60.64 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

