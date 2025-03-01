Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Down 98.7% in February

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sernova Stock Performance

Sernova stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.