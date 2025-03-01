PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PBCRY stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

