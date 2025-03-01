PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PBCRY stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $18.28.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
