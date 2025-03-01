Fredrik Westin Sells 1,803 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $97.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

ALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,270,000 after acquiring an additional 641,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,761,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,433,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 284,002 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,749,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

