Versor Investments LP Invests $816,000 in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Impinj by 21.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 157.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $84,714.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,250.80. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $30,672.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,352.74. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,588. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.10.

Shares of PI stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.88. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.43 and a 12 month high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

