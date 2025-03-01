Williamson Legacy Group LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,872 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,713,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,043,000 after acquiring an additional 900,575 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,352,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,659,000 after acquiring an additional 375,837 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,106,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,239,000 after acquiring an additional 67,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,320,000 after acquiring an additional 334,545 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6723 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.