Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Teradyne by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 252,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,793,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,923,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,145,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Teradyne by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $109.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.67. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

