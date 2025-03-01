Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 122,727 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 122,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.21 and its 200-day moving average is $189.88. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $159.39 and a 1-year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

