Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

VMC stock opened at $247.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $225.36 and a 12 month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.