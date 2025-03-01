Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 67 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $498.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $509.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.68. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $411.15 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,479 shares of company stock worth $734,419. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $552.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

