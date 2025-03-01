Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 693,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

