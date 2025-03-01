Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 16,184 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in National Vision were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EYE. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

National Vision Price Performance

NASDAQ EYE opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

