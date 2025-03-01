57,710 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by ADG Wealth Management Group LLC

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 57,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.9% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $4,839,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $111.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.32. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

