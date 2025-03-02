2,653 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Hickory Point Bank & Trust

Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,140,796,000 after buying an additional 1,862,021 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,425,886,000 after buying an additional 1,343,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,204,451,000 after buying an additional 251,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $910,801,000 after buying an additional 583,207 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NKE opened at $79.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson upgraded NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

