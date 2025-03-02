John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $29.51 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 620,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,970 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 4.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $29,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

