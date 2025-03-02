Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.08 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 153.50 ($1.93). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 151.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 209,514 shares.

Montanaro European Smaller Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.85. The firm has a market cap of £288.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 1.56 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Montanaro European Smaller had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 92.90%.

Montanaro European Smaller Cuts Dividend

About Montanaro European Smaller

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Montanaro European Smaller’s payout ratio is 3.63%.

The trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small European quoted companies. It seeks to achieve capital growth in excess of its benchmark, the MSCI Europe SmallCap (ex-UK) Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

