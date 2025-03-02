Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 474 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,091.88. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,008.24. This trade represents a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $173.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $173.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

