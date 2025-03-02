Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 414 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 112,896.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after purchasing an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $980.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $947.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $832.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,380 shares of company stock worth $290,016,164 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

