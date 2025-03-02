John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Onefund LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5,048.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 107,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.