Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

