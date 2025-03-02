Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,735 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after buying an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,952,000. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $110,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

AMD stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

