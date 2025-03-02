Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 685 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

