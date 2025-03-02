SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Boosted by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.4% of Maia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,377,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

