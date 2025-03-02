AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 580,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,665,000 after acquiring an additional 71,380 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $226.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.79 and a 200-day moving average of $223.43. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.46 and a 1 year high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

