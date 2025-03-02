Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,001,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

