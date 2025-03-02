iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stock Position Lifted by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up about 11.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $202,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 456,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $61.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

