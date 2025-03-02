BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Trimmed by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 269,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.6 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.