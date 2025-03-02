Bisichi (LON:BISI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.15 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 101.15 ($1.27). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 101.15 ($1.27), with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Bisichi Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £10.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.22.

Bisichi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Bisichi’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

