IFG Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

VEA opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

