Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.